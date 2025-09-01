Namma Metro hits new high: Over 10L daily riders
Bengaluru's 19-km Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, has taken off since it launched on August 10, 2025.
Averaging 60,000 daily riders since opening, this surge helped Namma Metro hit a new high: over 10 lakh daily riders across its full network.
Evening rush hour sees 20% more metro riders
The Yellow Line is making city life easier and faster. Evening rush hour now sees 20% more metro riders than mornings as folks head home from work.
Traffic jams on Hosur Road have dropped by 10% overall—and by a huge 32% in the evenings—since the line opened.
Commute times from Bommasandra to MG Road have shrunk from nearly two hours to just over an hour, which is a real win for daily travelers.
BMRCL is adding a 4th train set to keep things moving smoothly
With so many people choosing the metro (and fewer techies needing autos after work), BMRCL is adding a fourth train set soon to keep things moving smoothly and cut down on crowding during peak hours.