Namma Metro hits new high: Over 10L daily riders

Evening rush hour sees 20% more metro riders

The Yellow Line is making city life easier and faster. Evening rush hour now sees 20% more metro riders than mornings as folks head home from work.

Traffic jams on Hosur Road have dropped by 10% overall—and by a huge 32% in the evenings—since the line opened.

Commute times from Bommasandra to MG Road have shrunk from nearly two hours to just over an hour, which is a real win for daily travelers.