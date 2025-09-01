Next Article
Mild tremor in central Assam, no damage or injuries reported
A mild 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Assam on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The quake's epicenter was in Karbi Anglong district, about 43km from Tezpur, and it struck at a shallow depth of 5km, according to a report from the National Centre for Seismology.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or damage reported.
Tremors felt in several nearby districts
People across Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Sonitpur, and Biswanath felt the tremors and quickly moved outdoors.
Assam sits in a high-risk earthquake zone so quakes aren't unusual here—but this one passed without causing any trouble or major interruptions.