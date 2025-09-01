Mild tremor in central Assam, no damage or injuries reported India Sep 01, 2025

A mild 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Assam on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The quake's epicenter was in Karbi Anglong district, about 43km from Tezpur, and it struck at a shallow depth of 5km, according to a report from the National Centre for Seismology.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or damage reported.