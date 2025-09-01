Maratha protests: BEST bus vandalized in Juhu

Protests led by Manoj Jarange-Patil

Police arrived after the protesters had dispersed—thankfully, no one was hurt and passengers continued their journey on another bus.

The protests, led by Manoj Jarange-Patil (currently on hunger strike at Azad Maidan), are calling for Maratha inclusion in the OBC quota for jobs and education.

The unrest has caused major disruptions across Mumbai, with traffic jams and several BEST routes diverted.

Authorities have urged commuters to follow updated traffic advisories due to ongoing disruptions.