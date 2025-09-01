These festivals will give kids long breaks from school in September India Sep 01, 2025

September's shaping up to be a month full of school breaks, thanks to a packed calendar of festivals and observances.

It all starts with Milad-un-Nabi on September 4 in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Kerala schools get another day off right after for Onam on September 5.

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab are closed until September 3 due to rough weather.