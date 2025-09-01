These festivals will give kids long breaks from school in September
September's shaping up to be a month full of school breaks, thanks to a packed calendar of festivals and observances.
It all starts with Milad-un-Nabi on September 4 in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Kerala schools get another day off right after for Onam on September 5.
Meanwhile, schools in Punjab are closed until September 3 due to rough weather.
More holidays in the month
There's more: Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka will see closures for Anant Chaturdashi (September 7), while Vishwakarma Puja brings a holiday on September 17 in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar.
Mahalaya Amavasya kicks off Durga Puja season on September 21 in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.
Telangana joins the list with Bathukamma Starting Day on the same date.
The month wraps up with Durga Puja Saptami and Mahashtami holidays (September 29-30) in West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra—and even Dussehra-related breaks in Delhi.