Maratha reservation protests: Mumbai on boil, situation closely watched

Situation being closely watched for its potential impact on politics

These protests have thrown daily life off track—traffic is jammed, several BEST busses are off the roads, and even local trains are delayed from overcrowding.

Protesters continue to occupy main streets despite Bombay High Court orders to clear out by September 2 afternoon.

With Mumbai nearly at a halt and law and order concerns rising, this situation is being closely watched for its potential impact on Maharashtra's political scene and future social justice movements in big cities.