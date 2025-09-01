Himachal Pradesh declares disaster as rain triggers flash floods, landslides

₹3,560 crore damage; IAF air-dropping supplies to remote spots

Around 10,000 out of 15,000 stranded pilgrims on their way to Manimahesh have been rescued so far.

Damage from the severe weather is estimated at ₹3,560 crore, hitting roads and essential services hard.

Relief teams are working nonstop—key highways are reopening, power and telecom restoration is underway in affected areas like Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, and the Indian Air Force is air-dropping supplies to remote spots.

The state assembly has also asked the Centre to declare these floods a national disaster so more help can reach those who need it most.