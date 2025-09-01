Himachal Pradesh declares disaster as rain triggers flash floods, landslides
Himachal Pradesh has officially been declared "disaster-hit" by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as relentless rains have triggered landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts across the state.
Shimla alone has reported four rain-related deaths, and the Disaster Management Act is now in effect to help manage the crisis.
₹3,560 crore damage; IAF air-dropping supplies to remote spots
Around 10,000 out of 15,000 stranded pilgrims on their way to Manimahesh have been rescued so far.
Damage from the severe weather is estimated at ₹3,560 crore, hitting roads and essential services hard.
Relief teams are working nonstop—key highways are reopening, power and telecom restoration is underway in affected areas like Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, and the Indian Air Force is air-dropping supplies to remote spots.
The state assembly has also asked the Centre to declare these floods a national disaster so more help can reach those who need it most.