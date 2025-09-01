Heavy rain in Delhi; flights likely to be delayed India Sep 01, 2025

If you're flying in or out of Delhi right now, heads up—heavy rain has led airlines to warn of potential flight delays and disruptions.

Airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo are asking everyone to double-check their flight status and leave early for the airport.

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy showers, so it's best to stay updated before heading out.