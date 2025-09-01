Next Article
Heavy rain in Delhi; flights likely to be delayed
If you're flying in or out of Delhi right now, heads up—heavy rain has led airlines to warn of potential flight delays and disruptions.
Airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo are asking everyone to double-check their flight status and leave early for the airport.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy showers, so it's best to stay updated before heading out.
Record-breaking rainfall this monsoon
August 2025 just became Delhi's rainiest August in 15 years, with nearly 400mm of rainfall—way above the usual.
Since June, the city's already seen over 750mm of rain, almost hitting its yearly average in just a few months.
With waterlogging and low visibility causing travel headaches, airlines say real-time updates are your best friend right now.