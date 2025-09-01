President Murmu's 1st-ever visit to Srirangam temple on September 3

Temple is a major pilgrimage site

After cheering on new graduates at CUTN, President Murmu will fly by helicopter to a helipad near the Srirangam temple and head over by road for darshan.

The temple, which hosted PM Modi's visit in January last year and for which the helipad was constructed, is a major pilgrimage spot.

Once she wraps up at the temple, she'll return to Tiruchi airport and fly back to Delhi.