President Murmu's 1st-ever visit to Srirangam temple on September 3
President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Tamil Nadu on September 3, 2024.
She'll first be the chief guest at the Central University of Tamil Nadu's 10th convocation in Tiruvarur, then make her way to the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam for her first-ever visit there.
Temple is a major pilgrimage site
After cheering on new graduates at CUTN, President Murmu will fly by helicopter to a helipad near the Srirangam temple and head over by road for darshan.
The temple, which hosted PM Modi's visit in January last year and for which the helipad was constructed, is a major pilgrimage spot.
Once she wraps up at the temple, she'll return to Tiruchi airport and fly back to Delhi.
Security is tight ahead of her visit
Security is tight—officials have held special meetings and anti-sabotage teams are checking everything inside the temple.
Devotees won't be allowed in for several hours before she arrives, and drones are banned over the area on September 2 and 3 to keep things safe.