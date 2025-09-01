Bombay HC gives Mumbai deadline to clear Maratha protest
The Bombay High Court has ordered Mumbai's blocked roads to be cleared by noon Tuesday, after days of disruption from the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil.
Since August 29, Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan—and the demand for 10% reservation for Marathas under OBC—has drawn tens of thousands, spilling into major city areas and causing chaos for daily commuters.
Jarange's health, legal fix, traffic mess
This protest has brought Mumbai to a standstill—think traffic jams, canceled busses, and schools shifting online.
The court is now pushing the Maharashtra government to balance people's right to protest with keeping public life running smoothly, especially with Ganpati festival coming up.
Meanwhile, concerns are rising for Jarange's health as he refuses water, while officials say they're working on a legal fix.
The situation highlights just how tough it is to address reservation demands in India today.