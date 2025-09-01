Bombay HC gives Mumbai deadline to clear Maratha protest

Jarange's health, legal fix, traffic mess

This protest has brought Mumbai to a standstill—think traffic jams, canceled busses, and schools shifting online.

The court is now pushing the Maharashtra government to balance people's right to protest with keeping public life running smoothly, especially with Ganpati festival coming up.

Meanwhile, concerns are rising for Jarange's health as he refuses water, while officials say they're working on a legal fix.

The situation highlights just how tough it is to address reservation demands in India today.