Next Article
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as VP, applies for legislative pension
Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned as India's Vice President, citing health reasons, and has now vacated his official residence at the new Vice President Enclave.
He'd held the post since August 2022 but said he couldn't continue due to health reasons.
His resignation was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on July 21.
Legislative pension application
After stepping down, Dhankhar applied to restart his legislative pension from his days as a Rajasthan MLA (1993-1998).
At age 74, he's eligible for ₹42,000 per month.
The Rajasthan Assembly is currently processing his application, which will kick in once his resignation is officially recognized.