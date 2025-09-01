'Love jihad' or drug-fueled conversions? Bareilly police bust interstate racket
Bareilly police have uncovered a large interstate racket that allegedly converted young Hindu men to Islam using marriage, psychological pressure, and drug addiction.
The group operated across 14 states and 20 cities, mainly targeting students, teachers, and unemployed youth by offering marriage prospects, acceptance, and financial support.
Four suspects—Abdul Majeed, Salman Raza, Mohammad Arif, and Mohd Faheem—have been arrested while the suspected mastermind, Baba Chhangur, is currently under the police radar.
Victims contacted online, pressured into conversion
Victims were reportedly contacted online or offline and then pressured into conversion through emotional manipulation and substance dependency.
During raids, police seized fake IDs, encrypted chats, conversion certificates, sedatives—and over 100 photos of Muslim women used as possible marriage matches for victims.
One visually impaired teacher was persuaded to adopt a new identity; families have reported missing or suddenly converted youths.
The case is filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act (2021), with narcotics charges likely as police continue to unravel this network.