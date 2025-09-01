Next Article
Himachal Pradesh declared disaster-hit after record-breaking rainfall, 320 dead
Himachal Pradesh has been officially declared a disaster-hit state after record-breaking rainfall this August.
The state saw 68% more rain than usual—the highest for August since 1949—which led to severe flooding and landslides.
Sadly, 320 people have lost their lives, and damages have crossed ₹3 lakh crore, with Mandi and Kangra districts reporting the most fatalities.
Over 1,200 homes destroyed
Over 1,200 homes have been completely destroyed and nearly 28,000 more are damaged.
Landslides and blocked roads are still a big risk, leaving many areas cut off even as restoration teams work around the clock.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert for weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel since heavy rains could continue into September.