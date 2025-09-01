Next Article
7 booked after Palestinian flag raised at UP school
In Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, seven people have been booked after a Palestinian flag was allegedly raised at a government school on August 31, 2024.
Among those named are three locals—Saddam, Baura, and Ananne—while police are still working to identify the other four involved.
Locals were threatened, verbally abused: Report
Locals who questioned the flag hoisting say they were threatened and verbally abused by the accused.
Police registered an FIR under laws related to promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.
Investigations are ongoing to find the remaining suspects.