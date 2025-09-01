Shobhaa De backs HC's Mumbai road protest order

Jarange Patil's protest spills over into streets, causing traffic chaos

The protest began on a Friday at Azad Maidan with permission for just one day and 5,000 people.

But things quickly escalated—crowds grew to nearly 45,000, spilling over onto major South Mumbai roads and causing chaos for commuters.

The High Court stepped in, saying the protest was "not peaceful," ordering all roads cleared by Tuesday at 4pm and telling authorities to keep protests limited to Azad Maidan with no new participants allowed.