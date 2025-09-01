Next Article
India offers humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Afghanistan
After a powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan, leaving over 800 casualties, India quickly reached out to offer support.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Afghan counterpart to share condolences and promise assistance.
Relief supplies en route to Afghanistan
India has already sent 1,000 family tents to Kabul for urgent shelter needs. On top of that, 15 tons of food aid are being delivered to the Kunar region, with more relief supplies on the way this week.
Jaishankar also wished a speedy recovery for those injured and said India stands by Afghanistan during this tough time.