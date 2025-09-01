Next Article
Man missing for 7 years found on Instagram
A man from Uttar Pradesh who disappeared seven years ago has been spotted—thanks to Instagram.
Jitendra Kumar vanished in 2018 after his marriage and the birth of his son.
His wife, Sheelu, recently saw him in viral reels with another woman in Ludhiana.
Police are now looking into the case
After recognizing Jitendra online, Sheelu accused him of remarrying without a divorce and says his family helped keep it secret.
She's filed a fresh police complaint, while Jitendra's family blames Sheelu's side for his disappearance—a claim she strongly denies.
Police are now looking into the case again to sort out what really happened.