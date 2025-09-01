Punjab floods: 29 dead, over 2.5L people affected

Relief and rescue operations underway

Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected across the state, with Gurdaspur seeing the most damage—more than a lakh residents impacted in hundreds of villages.

Flooded fields have wrecked paddy crops in districts like Amritsar and Mansa.

The government has moved over 15,000 people to safer areas and set up relief camps for thousands more.

Rescue teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the Army have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.