Punjab floods: 29 dead, over 2.5L people affected
Punjab is dealing with its worst floods in almost 40 years, leaving 29 people dead and three still missing in Pathankot since the flash floods last week.
The disaster began after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused major rivers like the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej to overflow.
Pathankot was hit especially hard, with six deaths from the swollen Ravi river.
Relief and rescue operations underway
Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected across the state, with Gurdaspur seeing the most damage—more than a lakh residents impacted in hundreds of villages.
Flooded fields have wrecked paddy crops in districts like Amritsar and Mansa.
The government has moved over 15,000 people to safer areas and set up relief camps for thousands more.
Rescue teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the Army have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.