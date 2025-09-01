Next Article
Himachal Pradesh records wettest August since 1949
August 2025 was a record-breaker for Himachal Pradesh, with the state getting 431.3mm of rain—the most for any August since 1949 and about 68% more than usual.
This makes it the ninth-wettest August here since records began in 1901.
Kangra district saw the most rain by far, clocking in at 816.2mm, while Lahaul-Spiti stayed much drier with just 129.7mm.
Some places like Una even got hit with over 220mm in a single day!
The India Meteorological Department says September is likely to bring normal to above-normal rainfall too, so folks are keeping an eye out for possible landslides and flash floods—especially after Kullu's rainfall shot up by a huge 165%.