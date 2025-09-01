Himachal Pradesh records wettest August since 1949

Kangra district saw the most rain by far

Kangra district saw the most rain by far, clocking in at 816.2mm, while Lahaul-Spiti stayed much drier with just 129.7mm.

Some places like Una even got hit with over 220mm in a single day!

The India Meteorological Department says September is likely to bring normal to above-normal rainfall too, so folks are keeping an eye out for possible landslides and flash floods—especially after Kullu's rainfall shot up by a huge 165%.