New immigration law in effect: What it means for travelers
Starting today, India's Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 is officially in force.
Signed by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year, the law replaces some really old regulations from as far back as 1920.
The goal? To crack down on fake passports and visas while making it easier to keep track of who's coming into the country.
How the new act will impact travelers
The new act means serious consequences for forged travel documents—think up to seven years in jail and fines that can reach ₹10 lakh.
Hotels and universities now have to report foreign guests so overstays don't slip through the cracks.
Airlines and shipping companies also need to share passenger info with immigration before arrival.
Plus, sneaking into restricted areas could get you up to five years behind bars or a hefty fine.
Overall, everything is being streamlined under one law for better monitoring and security.