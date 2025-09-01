New immigration law in effect: What it means for travelers

How the new act will impact travelers

The new act means serious consequences for forged travel documents—think up to seven years in jail and fines that can reach ₹10 lakh.

Hotels and universities now have to report foreign guests so overstays don't slip through the cracks.

Airlines and shipping companies also need to share passenger info with immigration before arrival.

Plus, sneaking into restricted areas could get you up to five years behind bars or a hefty fine.

Overall, everything is being streamlined under one law for better monitoring and security.