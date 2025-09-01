Odisha: Man killed, 10 injured in Ganesh visarjan clash
Ganesh idol immersion celebrations in Odisha on Monday took a tragic turn, as clashes between two groups over music in Nayagarh district left one person dead and 10 injured.
The victim, Harihara Swain, lost his life while trying to protect his son from the attackers.
Woman swept away, DJ vehicle electric shock case
Swain's death sparked protests that were later called off after police promised action.
Elsewhere in the state, four people were hurt in a fight linked to old rivalry during processions in Bhubaneswar, while three youths suffered electric shock from a DJ vehicle in Puri district—one critically.
In Cuttack, a woman was swept away by river currents after taking a dip post-immersion, prompting an ongoing search operation.
These incidents have raised fresh concerns about safety during festive gatherings.