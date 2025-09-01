SC asks Centre, states to respond on transgender-inclusive education
India's Supreme Court has asked the Centre, NCERT, and six states to respond to a student-led petition pushing for comprehensive, transgender-inclusive sexuality education in schools.
The case—brought by Class XII student Kaavya Mukherjee Saha—spotlights missing content about gender identity and diversity in current textbooks.
States involved include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
PIL calls for accurate info on these issues
The petition argues that most school materials still ignore key legal protections for transgender people set out by the Supreme Court in 2014 and the Transgender Persons Act of 2019.
Except for a few updates in Kerala, topics like gender identity are barely covered.
The PIL calls for accurate info on these issues to be part of exams and everyday lessons nationwide—with clear guidelines so all schools actually follow through.
The Court wants answers within eight weeks.