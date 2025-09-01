SC asks Centre, states to respond on transgender-inclusive education

PIL calls for accurate info on these issues

The petition argues that most school materials still ignore key legal protections for transgender people set out by the Supreme Court in 2014 and the Transgender Persons Act of 2019.

Except for a few updates in Kerala, topics like gender identity are barely covered.

The PIL calls for accurate info on these issues to be part of exams and everyday lessons nationwide—with clear guidelines so all schools actually follow through.

The Court wants answers within eight weeks.