A23 Rummy challenges new online gaming law in HC India Sep 01, 2025

India's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is already running into trouble.

On August 28, the company behind A23 Rummy took the law to Karnataka High Court, arguing it hurts their right to do business and be treated equally.

The court issued notice to the Union government on August 30 and scheduled the next hearing for September 8, when it will consider interim relief.