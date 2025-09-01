A23 Rummy challenges new online gaming law in HC
India's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is already running into trouble.
On August 28, the company behind A23 Rummy took the law to Karnataka High Court, arguing it hurts their right to do business and be treated equally.
The court issued notice to the Union government on August 30 and scheduled the next hearing for September 8, when it will consider interim relief.
Government meets banks, fintechs to fix refund delays
On September 1, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with gaming companies to talk through what this law means—especially for eSports (which are exempt) versus real-money games (which are banned).
The government is also pushing banks and fintechs to fix refund delays and make sure legit transactions go through smoothly, hoping for a less bumpy transition when the law kicks in.