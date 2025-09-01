Child trafficking racket in Hyderabad exposed; 6 kids rescued
Cyberabad police have uncovered a child trafficking racket that ran for the past four to five years across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Sangareddy.
Led by Ayurvedic practitioner Chilukuri Raju, the gang targeted children under five, abducting them from railway stations and remote spots.
These children were then sold to childless couples through intermediaries.
The case came to light after four-year-old Akhil disappeared near Lingampally on August 26, 2025.
3 children reunited with families
On September 1, police arrested five people including Raju, a vegetable vendor, a clinic operator, a mason, and another accomplice.
The group sold infants for sums like ₹42,000 and even received newborns from desperate parents.
Six children—Akhil, Arun, Ammulu, Lasya, Adivik and Priya—were rescued; three have already been reunited with their families while the others are safe in official care.
Police recovered ₹5 lakh in cash and are still investigating to find more victims and fully break up the network.