Child trafficking racket in Hyderabad exposed; 6 kids rescued

3 children reunited with families

On September 1, police arrested five people including Raju, a vegetable vendor, a clinic operator, a mason, and another accomplice.

The group sold infants for sums like ₹42,000 and even received newborns from desperate parents.

Six children—Akhil, Arun, Ammulu, Lasya, Adivik and Priya—were rescued; three have already been reunited with their families while the others are safe in official care.

Police recovered ₹5 lakh in cash and are still investigating to find more victims and fully break up the network.