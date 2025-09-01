Next Article
No more waiting at toll booths: MLFF coming to highways
Big change ahead for road trips: India is rolling out Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tech at 25 National Highway toll plazas, starting with Choryasi in Gujarat.
Soon, you'll be able to drive straight through without stopping for tolls—no more waiting in long lines.
How it works
The system uses FASTag and automatic number plate recognition to deduct tolls as you pass by.
This should cut down on traffic jams, save time, and even help the environment by reducing idling and emissions.
The National Highways Authority of India plans to have MLFF running at these spots by the end of FY 2025-26, making highway travel a lot smarter and more efficient.