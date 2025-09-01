Next Article
Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in Mumbai this week: IMD
Heads up, Mumbai—heavy rain is on the way!
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city from Wednesday to Friday, warning of downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Thane and Palghar get bumped up to orange alert on Thursday, while Raigad stays on orange through the week.
Even before this, spots like Santacruz and Colaba have already seen some showers.
Low-pressure area over Odisha causing rains in Mumbai
A low-pressure area over Odisha in the Bay of Bengal is driving these wet days.
Weather watcher Athreya Shetty explains that as this system moves northwest, it'll power up monsoon winds and bring more rain to Mumbai in the latter half of the week.
Since June alone, suburban Mumbai has soaked up over 2,501mm of rain—with August's share at a hefty 1,184mm.