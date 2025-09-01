Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in Mumbai this week: IMD India Sep 01, 2025

Heads up, Mumbai—heavy rain is on the way!

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city from Wednesday to Friday, warning of downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Thane and Palghar get bumped up to orange alert on Thursday, while Raigad stays on orange through the week.

Even before this, spots like Santacruz and Colaba have already seen some showers.