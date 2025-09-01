Why Delhi zoo has been closed until further notice
What's the story
The National Zoological Park in New Delhi has been shut for visitors after an outbreak of avian influenza. The closure comes after 12 birds died, with some testing positive for the H5N1 virus. Since then, the zoo authorities have stepped up surveillance and biosecurity measures, including twice-daily inspections of the premises and disinfection of enclosures, ponds, and foraging grounds.
Health precautions
Zoo staff in protective gear
Zoo staff are now using gloves, masks, protective suits, and shoe covers as part of the enhanced biosecurity measures. The health and behavior of animals are being monitored through keepers and CCTV cameras. Furthermore, three painted storks and one black-necked ibis have been segregated for treatment. As of Sunday, six painted storks and two ibises had died in the aviary, while four migratory storks were discovered dead in ponds.
Virus confirmation
Two black-necked ibises died on August 28
The two black-necked ibises died on August 28, with samples confirming H5N1 avian influenza from the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. The painted storks tested positive the next day. Following these developments, zoo authorities decided to temporarily close the premises to the public.
Preventive strategy
All precautionary steps are being taken: Zoo director
Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI that a prevention plan was rolled out in accordance with the Centre's 2021 action plan for avian influenza. He said, "All precautionary steps are being taken, with special focus on...lions and tigers, which are vulnerable to such outbreaks." Random bird testing will continue for 21 days. If no further deaths occur, tests will be conducted every 15 days for at least three rounds. However, if new deaths are reported, the timeline will reset.