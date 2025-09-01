Why Delhi zoo has been closed until further notice

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi has been shut for visitors after an outbreak of avian influenza. The closure comes after 12 birds died, with some testing positive for the H5N1 virus. Since then, the zoo authorities have stepped up surveillance and biosecurity measures, including twice-daily inspections of the premises and disinfection of enclosures, ponds, and foraging grounds.

Health precautions Zoo staff in protective gear Zoo staff are now using gloves, masks, protective suits, and shoe covers as part of the enhanced biosecurity measures. The health and behavior of animals are being monitored through keepers and CCTV cameras. Furthermore, three painted storks and one black-necked ibis have been segregated for treatment. As of Sunday, six painted storks and two ibises had died in the aviary, while four migratory storks were discovered dead in ponds.

Virus confirmation Two black-necked ibises died on August 28 The two black-necked ibises died on August 28, with samples confirming H5N1 avian influenza from the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. The painted storks tested positive the next day. Following these developments, zoo authorities decided to temporarily close the premises to the public.