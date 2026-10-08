How to register a business in India
What's the story
Registering a business in India involves several steps, from choosing a business structure to completing incorporation and tax registrations. However, knowing the process in advance can make it easier to get started. Here are some practical tips to help you navigate business registration smoothly. From choosing the right structure to completing the MCA forms, these steps can help you understand the process better.
Tip 1
Choose the right business structure
The first step is to choose a suitable business structure for your venture.
Options include sole proprietorship, partnership firm, LLP, private limited company, OPC, and public limited company.
Each structure has different tax, liability, and compliance requirements.
Consider your business needs and plans before choosing a structure. The right choice will also determine the registration process you need to follow.
Tip 2
Prepare necessary documents
Keep the required documents ready before starting the registration process.
These may include PAN, Aadhaar, and address proof for directors or owners. For a registered office, you may need a utility bill and a no-objection certificate from the owner.
Companies may also need documents such as the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA).
Tip 3
Get DSC and DIN
A Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is required to sign forms on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal.
Company directors also need a Director Identification Number (DIN).
DIN can be applied for through the SPICe+ form for eligible directors. Make sure you have the required identity and address documents ready for these applications.
Tip 4
Complete incorporation through SPICe+
The MCA's SPICe+ online form is used for company incorporation.
It covers services such as name reservation, incorporation, DIN allotment, and PAN and TAN issuance.
Submit the required details and documents through the MCA portal.
Depending on the business structure, additional registration steps may apply. GST registration is also required when applicable.
Tip 5
Complete post-registration requirements
After incorporation, complete the remaining requirements for your business.
Open a business bank account using documents such as the incorporation certificate and PAN.
Depending on your structure and activities, you may also need GST registration and regular tax or MCA filings.
Companies and LLPs have ongoing compliance requirements, so keep track of applicable annual filings and returns.