We'll act if 'Tiranga protest' causes unlawful business loss: SC 

"It is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali, someone wants to law and order, all are related," Justice Bagchi said.

At the same time, the bench acknowledged the possible impact on livelihoods due to the trade disruption.

"We hope better sense will prevail on every one...we know that all small shopkeepers, they earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty...families will face," CJI Surya Kant said.