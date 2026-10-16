We'll act if 'Tiranga protest' causes unlawful business loss: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has observed that it will exercise its powers if there is any unlawful loss of business caused by the shutdown of Connaught Place, Delhi. The closure was ordered by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in light of the Tiranga march protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, agreed to take up the matter after the Dussehra break on October 26.
Financial impact
NDMC issues notice for park's closure
Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing the Delhi Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, had raised concerns over the protest's impact on business.
He said the protest in Central Park could disrupt trade worth ₹200 crore a day.
The NDMC had issued a notice for the park's closure late Thursday night.
The bench then pointed out that the High Court was already hearing a similar matter. The counsel, however, claimed this matter was different.
Livelihood concerns
CJI Surya Kant on trade disruption
"It is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali, someone wants to law and order, all are related," Justice Bagchi said.
At the same time, the bench acknowledged the possible impact on livelihoods due to the trade disruption.
"We hope better sense will prevail on every one...we know that all small shopkeepers, they earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty...families will face," CJI Surya Kant said.
Interconnected issues
'If there is a loss of business...'
Justice Bagchi added that if there is an unlawful loss of business, the court will exercise its powers to grant compensation, applying the principles of Constitutional tort.
"If there is a loss of business, and we hold that it is unlawful to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional tort jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes," Justice Bagchi said.