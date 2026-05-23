West Bengal opens disciplinary probe into Dr. Avik De, RMO
India
West Bengal has launched disciplinary action against Dr. Avik De, a resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department at Burdwan Medical College and current PG trainee at IPGME&R, Kolkata.
This comes after multiple complaints about his conduct and follows the tragic murder of an on-duty doctor in August 2024 that shook the medical community.
Alleged threat culture, service quota probe
Dr. De faces allegations like creating a "threat culture," neglecting patients, interfering with staff transfers, and skipping academic duties for nearly two years.
There's also a separate probe into how he got into his postgraduate course under the "Service Quota."
The state says proceedings were initiated after assessing the seriousness of the allegations.