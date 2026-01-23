Western Disturbance chills north-India: Rain in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir sees snowfall 

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday morning as an active Western Disturbance gripped north India. The weather department has predicted a sharp drop in temperatures, with a maximum temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius expected. An orange alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi-NCR, Punjab , and Haryana due to an active western disturbance.

Pollution levels Air quality remains 'very poor' in Delhi The air quality in Delhi improved slightly but still remained "very poor," with an AQI of 302. Noida recorded a "poor" AQI of 293, while Gurugram also fell under the same category with an AQI of 272. The Air Quality and Weather Forecasting System (AQWS) predicts that air quality will remain "moderate" on January 23 and 24 before deteriorating to "poor" on January 25.

Pollution measures Graded response action plan stage III revoked The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday evening revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR two days after revoking GRAP IV due to an improvement in air quality. However, measures under Stages I and II will continue to be implemented. A complete ban on all construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, road construction activities, will remain.

Twitter Post Visuals from Srinagar airport Current weather conditions indicate that normalisation of operations may take longer than expected. Snow clearance activities are ongoing at Srinagar Airport, and passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates. @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official… pic.twitter.com/1Hc9jMJ2WS — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 23, 2026

Weather update Western disturbance brings rain and snowfall to North India The western disturbance has also affected other parts of North India. Jammu city experienced rainfall on Thursday morning, while Gulmarg and a few other areas in Kashmir received fresh snowfall. Fresh snowfall began late Thursday evening in Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to officials. Due to continuous snowfall, Srinagar Airport has stated that it may take longer than planned for airline operations to resume.