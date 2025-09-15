Next Article
When can courts stay laws? SC lays down ground rules
India
The Supreme Court just set some clear boundaries on when courts can put laws on hold, saying it should happen only in "rare and exceptional" situations.
This came up while the court paused a part of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025—specifically, a rule that required someone to be Muslim for five years before creating Waqf property.
Key takeaways from the judgment
Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih reminded everyone that laws passed by Parliament are presumed constitutional unless there's strong proof otherwise.
They stressed that courts shouldn't rush to freeze new laws—only if there's clear evidence of constitutional problems or legislative overreach.
The message is pretty simple: respect the work of lawmakers unless something is obviously wrong.