Who is Shivam Mishra, Lamborghini driver in Kanpur accident
A Lamborghini Revuelto, driven by Shivam Mishra, hit an auto-rickshaw, a parked bike, and several pedestrians on Kanpur's VIP Road on Sunday afternoon.
Six people were injured near Rev-3 Mall.
Mishra, 45, is the son of well-known tobacco businessman KK Mishra and is a director at Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited and plays a central role in the family business.
Mishra's super-luxury lifestyle
Shivam isn't just any driver—he's known for his super-luxury lifestyle.
Besides being a director at Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, he owns a jaw-dropping car collection: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche—all with the same "4018" plate number.
Mishra tried to escape the scene; police are investigating
After the crash, witnesses say Mishra tried to leave with his security but was stopped by locals.
Oddly enough, the first police report didn't name him as the driver; his name was added to the FIR a day later.
The police have seized the car and are checking whether he suffers from seizures.
This whole incident has also brought back memories of the March 2024 tax raids at over 20 Mishra properties—where authorities found loads of cash and documents hinting at fake transactions and tax evasion.
Questions about accountability and justice
This story isn't just about a flashy car crash—it has prompted questions about whether money and influence can shape what happens next.
It raises questions about accountability when prominent figures are involved—and whether justice works differently for some than others.