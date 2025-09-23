Why India's biggest hydropower project is coming up near China

The project could generate enough power for millions each year (8,402 million units), but building it won't be easy. The site sits in India's most earthquake-prone zone and faces tricky river conditions—so safety is a huge concern.

Displacement of tribal communities

About 750 hectares of forest will be used, affecting mostly tribal communities who've raised concerns about compensation, ecology, and sacred sites.

After public pushback in 2024, officials are requiring early warning systems for floods, community drills, and an environmental review five years after launch to help protect both people and nature.