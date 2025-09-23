Next Article
Kolkata rain: 7 dead, Durga Puja preparations hit
India
Kolkata has been hit hard by nonstop rain since last night (September 22-23, 2025), flooding major roads and disrupting Durga Puja preparations.
Some neighborhoods saw over 300mm of rain in just a few hours.
Metro and suburban train services were severely disrupted, with suspensions on key stretches as the city tries to cope.
CM holds power company responsible for deaths
Seven people have lost their lives—most from electrocution. Schools are now closed early, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding the power company CESC responsible for the tragic deaths.
With more heavy rain expected till September 26, city teams are working around the clock to pump out water and restore normal life.