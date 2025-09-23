Kolkata rain: 7 dead, Durga Puja preparations hit India Sep 23, 2025

Kolkata has been hit hard by nonstop rain since last night (September 22-23, 2025), flooding major roads and disrupting Durga Puja preparations.

Some neighborhoods saw over 300mm of rain in just a few hours.

Metro and suburban train services were severely disrupted, with suspensions on key stretches as the city tries to cope.