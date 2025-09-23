Kolkata wakes up to intense flooding after record-breaking rainfall

IMD warns of more rain, high winds this week

The IMD says more heavy rain and gusty winds (up to 55km/h) are on the way this week, with another low-pressure system likely forming around September 25.

Fishermen have been told to stay ashore for now.

Meanwhile, flooding across many parts of the city has brought life to a halt—so if you're in Kolkata, expect challenging commutes and keep an eye on weather updates.