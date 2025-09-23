Next Article
Kolkata wakes up to intense flooding after record-breaking rainfall
India
Kolkata woke up to intense flooding after a night of record-breaking rain—247.4mm by Tuesday morning, the city's third-highest September total ever.
Sadly, seven people lost their lives due to electrocution.
The downpour was caused by a strong thunderstorm linked to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal (not a cyclone as some thought).
IMD warns of more rain, high winds this week
The IMD says more heavy rain and gusty winds (up to 55km/h) are on the way this week, with another low-pressure system likely forming around September 25.
Fishermen have been told to stay ashore for now.
Meanwhile, flooding across many parts of the city has brought life to a halt—so if you're in Kolkata, expect challenging commutes and keep an eye on weather updates.