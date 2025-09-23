Kolkata: 30 flights canceled, 7 dead in heavy rain

Airlines and train services affected

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India are telling everyone to double-check flight statuses online and plan for delays.

Even local trains aren't spared—some routes like Sealdah South are suspended thanks to waterlogged tracks.

And heads up: the weather isn't letting up soon. The IMD says heavy rain is likely as a low-pressure system hangs over the Bay of Bengal.

So if you're in or heading to Kolkata, expect more disruptions.