Kolkata: 30 flights canceled, 7 dead in heavy rain
Kolkata's been hit hard by overnight heavy rain, flooding streets and causing major headaches at the airport.
Thirty flights were canceled, 42 more delayed, and daily life across the city has basically paused.
Sadly, seven people have lost their lives in the downpour.
Airlines and train services affected
Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India are telling everyone to double-check flight statuses online and plan for delays.
Even local trains aren't spared—some routes like Sealdah South are suspended thanks to waterlogged tracks.
And heads up: the weather isn't letting up soon. The IMD says heavy rain is likely as a low-pressure system hangs over the Bay of Bengal.
So if you're in or heading to Kolkata, expect more disruptions.