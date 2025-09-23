Record rain devastates Kolkata; 9 dead, exams, 30 flights canceled 

Heavy overnight rains paralyzed Kolkata on Tuesday, crippling transportation and submerging roads and residences across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 247.5mm of rain in a 24-hour period till Tuesday morning. The southern and eastern parts of the city were worst hit, with Garia Kamdahari receiving 332mm within hours. The downpour has also severely disrupted transport services, including flights, buses, trains, and metro services.

Tragic toll Chief Minister Banerjee visits affected areas Tragically, nine people lost their lives, of whom five were killed due to electrocution. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited affected areas and promised jobs to families of victims. The heavy rains come just days before the Durga Puja festival, which has hampered pandal construction and dampened festive markets. The bad weather also had a significant impact on flight operations. According to a Kolkata Airport official quoted by ANI, at least 30 aircraft were canceled and 42 were delayed.

Service disruption Schools declare holidays as students, staff can't navigate Train services in the Sealdah South section were also suspended due to waterlogged tracks. Metro services were partially suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations for passenger safety. Several schools declared holidays as students and staff couldn't navigate through flooded streets. Calcutta University has also postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday due to the heavy rainfall.

Twitter Post North Kolkata recorded 200mm of rainfall VIDEO | West Bengal: Rains battered Kolkata overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging in both northern and southern parts of the city. North Kolkata recorded 200 mm of rainfall, while South Kolkata received 180 mm.



