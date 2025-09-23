Indian Railways to run record 12,000 special trains for Diwali India Sep 23, 2025

Indian Railways is stepping up for the festive rush this year, rolling out a record 12,000 special trains between October 1 and November 15 to help people get home for Chhath Puja and Diwali.

That's a huge jump from last year's 7,500 special trains, with notifications already out for about 10,000 of them.