Over 10,000 kids have gone missing in Karnataka since 2020
In the past six years, over 10,000 children have gone missing in Karnataka—nearly half from Bengaluru alone.
The numbers show more girls than boys are affected.
By Supreme Court rules, these cases are first treated as kidnappings to push for serious investigation, but sadly, many kids still haven't been found.
KSCPCR has asked police to step up efforts
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) is pushing the government and police to act faster.
Member Shasidhar Kosambi shared that more than 1,200 children are still untraced and has asked top police officials to step up efforts so fewer families have to wait for answers.