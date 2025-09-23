Hyderabad: 2 auto drivers arrested for kidnapping, raping, murdering woman India Sep 23, 2025

In Hyderabad, two auto drivers have been arrested for kidnapping, raping, and murdering a woman from Hyderabad.

On September 14, after the woman collapsed outside a toddy shop in Hyderguda, the men allegedly took her in their auto to an isolated spot under Kismatpur Bridge in Rajendranagar.

There, they assaulted and killed her. Her body was discovered near a flyover on September 17.