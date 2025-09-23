Hyderabad: 2 auto drivers arrested for kidnapping, raping, murdering woman
In Hyderabad, two auto drivers have been arrested for kidnapping, raping, and murdering a woman from Hyderabad.
On September 14, after the woman collapsed outside a toddy shop in Hyderguda, the men allegedly took her in their auto to an isolated spot under Kismatpur Bridge in Rajendranagar.
There, they assaulted and killed her. Her body was discovered near a flyover on September 17.
Accused men admit to crimes
After finding the victim's body on September 17, police quickly started investigating.
CCTV footage from Nampally to Hyderguda showed the accused taking the woman into their vehicle. This led to their arrest on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
During questioning, both men admitted to their crimes and now face charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities prepare for further legal action.