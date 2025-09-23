Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch in October
Big news for travelers: the Vande Bharat sleeper train is finally rolling out between Delhi and Patna in October.
Originally set for September, the launch was pushed back due to a delay in getting a second train set, now expected by mid-October.
The new sleeper promises comfy interiors, better safety, and will cut your journey down to just 11 hours—way faster than the usual 12-17 hours.
Railway minister reveals plans for Punjab's rail network
This announcement came right after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed big improvements for Punjab's rail network on September 23.
Highlights include an ₹443 crore Rajpura-Mohali line (a demand since the 1960s!) and plans for a new Vande Bharat route linking Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi.
Investment in Punjab's railways has jumped from ₹225 crore (2009-14) to over ₹5,400 crore now—showing a real push to boost connectivity across the state.