Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch in October India Sep 23, 2025

Big news for travelers: the Vande Bharat sleeper train is finally rolling out between Delhi and Patna in October.

Originally set for September, the launch was pushed back due to a delay in getting a second train set, now expected by mid-October.

The new sleeper promises comfy interiors, better safety, and will cut your journey down to just 11 hours—way faster than the usual 12-17 hours.