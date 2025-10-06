Why North Bengal saw sudden, severe floods last week

Over 200mm of rain in around 24 hours

Districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong were hit with over 200mm of rain in around 24 hours—Darjeeling recorded 261mm in 24 hours.

To top it off, extra water from rivers flowing in from Sikkim and Bhutan pushed water levels up even more, making the flooding much worse.

The system has now turned into a cyclonic circulation and is expected to weaken soon as it heads toward Bangladesh.