Witnesses testify against Lalu Prasad Yadav, family in corruption case India Feb 09, 2026

Nearly two dozen witnesses have testified in court against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others over alleged corruption in the transfer of BNR/IRCTC hotels (the CBI registered the case in July 2017).

The CBI claims the hotels were leased out through unfair tenders, with Lalu's family receiving land and shares at undervalued rates via shady deals.