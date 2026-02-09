Witnesses testify against Lalu Prasad Yadav, family in corruption case
India
Nearly two dozen witnesses have testified in court against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others over alleged corruption in the transfer of BNR/IRCTC hotels (the CBI registered the case in July 2017).
The CBI claims the hotels were leased out through unfair tenders, with Lalu's family receiving land and shares at undervalued rates via shady deals.
Witnesses being questioned ahead of cross-examination
The trial court has charged the accused with cheating, criminal conspiracy, and corruption—calling it a case of "crony capitalism."
The Delhi High Court recently refused to pause the case, so witness questioning is moving forward.
Cross-examination starts next-to-next week, while the CBI is set to answer challenges to the charges soon.