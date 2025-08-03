Woman dies by suicide after alleged torture by in-laws
Sadhna, a 20-year-old woman from southeast Delhi's Sidharth Basti, died by suicide on Saturday.
Her family says she faced physical abuse from her husband Yogesh and his family since their marriage nearly two years ago, which was against her family's wishes.
A video now circulating online shows Sadhna in tears, describing repeated assaults at home.
Investigation underway, all angles being probed
Sadhna's mother has filed a police complaint demanding action against those responsible.
The Deputy Magistrate has recorded statements from Sadhna's mother and brother, and the police have released her body after an autopsy.
Authorities say they're investigating all angles—including the allegations of torture before her death—and will decide next steps based on official reports and evidence collected so far.