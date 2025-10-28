Woman missing for 22 years reunites with family
After being missing for 22 years and presumed dead, a 68-year-old woman was finally reunited with her family at Nagpur's Regional Mental Hospital.
She'd last seen them at age 46, when mental health struggles and early motherhood led to her disappearance.
Her family had given her up for dead after failing to trace her.
How she was identified
Found by police in 2011 but unable to share much about herself, she spent years unidentified—her Hindi had a Bengali accent that made things trickier.
Thirteen months of steady counseling with the hospital's social service team helped her recall key details: family names and a village called Bandri in Madhya Pradesh.
These clues let police track down her relatives.
Importance of support systems
Her reunion—especially with her son, who was just 8 when she vanished—is rare but inspiring.
It shows how persistent care, social work, and police teamwork can help families reconnect even after decades apart.
Stories like this remind us why support systems matter so much.