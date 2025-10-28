Unseasonal rains damage onion nurseries in Maharashtra; farmers protest
Unseasonal rains from October 23-27, 2024, have hit onion nurseries hard across key districts in Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, and Ahmednagar.
The damage has delayed prep for the next harvest and pushed frustrated farmers to launch protests.
Farmers struggling with low prices and high costs
The rains have triggered crop disease and wiped out seedlings just as farmers are already struggling with low prices and high costs—one farmer spent ₹66,000 but earned only ₹664 for his onions.
With Maharashtra producing over a quarter of India's onions, these losses could mean pricier onions at your local store if things don't improve soon.
Farmers' groups demand urgent help from state government
Farmers' groups want urgent help from the state government: compensation for losses, free seeds, and better policy support.
They've warned protests will continue until their demands are met.