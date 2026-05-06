Yellow alert issued for Pathanamthitta Kottayam Idukki Ernakulam May 7
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The weather department has put out a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam on May 7, thanks to some active weather systems over the region.
This means isolated heavy rain is likely, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.
IMD forecasts rain next 4 days
IMD says the rain isn't stopping anytime soon: expect showers for the next four days.
Some spots have already seen intense rainfall in the last 24 hours (Urumi in Kozhikode got drenched with 17cm!).
Stay updated on forecasts and take care if you're in these areas.