Yellow alert issued for Pathanamthitta Kottayam Idukki Ernakulam May 7 India May 06, 2026

Heads up, Kerala!

The weather department has put out a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam on May 7, thanks to some active weather systems over the region.

This means isolated heavy rain is likely, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.