YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi faces ED probe over money laundering
Popular YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering tied to illegal betting.
Recently, officials raided his properties in Unnao, Lucknow, and Delhi—freezing ₹3 crore in bank accounts and seizing luxury cars like a Lamborghini.
Dubai links, lavish lifestyle, and his response
The ED suspects some of the money was funneled into Dubai real estate.
Dwivedi, who's currently in Dubai, has denied all allegations and insists his income is legit.
Still, headlines about his extravagant cruise wedding have sparked curiosity about his wealth.
He and his father say they've paid ₹5 crore in taxes over three years to show they're playing by the rules.