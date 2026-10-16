5 African dances for better arm flexibility
What's the story
African dances are rich in culture and history, with movements that emphasize flexibility and strength. These dances are not just a form of expression, but also a way to keep fit. The arm movements in these dances are particularly interesting, as they require a lot of flexibility and coordination. Here are five African dances that highlight these dynamic arm movements, and how they can help you get flexible.
Zulu dance
Zulu dance: A celebration of movement
The Zulu dance from South Africa is famous for its energetic movements and rhythmic patterns.
The dance includes vigorous arm swings that complement the footwork.
The arm movements are meant to be expressive, signifying different emotions and stories.
Practicing this dance can improve your arm flexibility and endurance, as you mimic the swift, controlled motions of the dancers.
Adumu dance
Adumu: The Maasai jumping dance
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jumping dance, is an integral part of the Maasai community's ceremonies in Kenya and Tanzania.
The dance includes high jumps with synchronized arm movements, adding to the height and grace of each leap.
The repetitive motion of jumping and swinging arms helps in increasing muscle tone and flexibility in the shoulders and arms.
Umteyo dance
Umteyo: The shaking dance
Umteyo, which means to shake, is a traditional dance from South Africa's Eastern Cape.
It is characterized by rapid hip movements, combined with fluid arm actions.
Dancers use their arms to accentuate every shake, creating a mesmerizing visual effect.
Practicing Umteyo can enhance your shoulder flexibility as you learn to coordinate fast-paced body movements with smooth arm gestures.
Eskista dance
Eskista: Ethiopian shoulder dance
Eskista is an Ethiopian dance that focuses on shoulder movements but also involves intricate arm work.
While the shoulders do most of the work, the arms play an important role in maintaining balance and rhythm during the performance.
This combination of shoulder isolation with dynamic arm usage makes Eskista unique, improving overall upper body flexibility.
Gwara gwara dance
Gwara gwara: Modern South African trend
Gwara gwara is a contemporary South African dance that has taken the world by storm with its catchy moves and lively beats.
The dance consists of fluid, wave-like motions of the arms, which are the focal point of the routine.
These movements require a lot of flexibility, making the dancers look like they are gliding through the air.
It is a perfect example of how modern African dances are evolving and influencing global dance trends.