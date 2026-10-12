5 African herbal teas for better sleep

Rooibos tea, native to South Africa, is a caffeine-free herbal tea rich in antioxidants.

It is known to have calming effects on the body, which can help you relax before bedtime.

Rooibos tea also contains minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which may contribute to muscle relaxation and reduce anxiety levels.

Its naturally sweet flavor makes it an enjoyable option for those looking to unwind at the end of the day.