5 African herbal teas for better sleep
What's the story
African herbal teas have been used for centuries to promote health and well-being. Among their many benefits, some teas are particularly known for aiding sleep. These natural remedies can be a great alternative to over-the-counter sleep aids. Here are five African herbal teas that can help you achieve a restful night's sleep, each with its unique properties and benefits.
#1
Rooibos tea: A caffeine-free option
Rooibos tea, native to South Africa, is a caffeine-free herbal tea rich in antioxidants.
It is known to have calming effects on the body, which can help you relax before bedtime.
Rooibos tea also contains minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which may contribute to muscle relaxation and reduce anxiety levels.
Its naturally sweet flavor makes it an enjoyable option for those looking to unwind at the end of the day.
#2
Chamomile tea: A traditional favorite
Though chamomile is not native to Africa, it is widely consumed across the continent for its calming properties.
Chamomile tea is made from dried flowers of the chamomile plant and has been used traditionally as a remedy for insomnia and anxiety.
The tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in the brain, which may decrease anxiety and initiate sleep.
#3
Hibiscus tea: Rich in antioxidants
Hibiscus tea, made from hibiscus flowers, is popular in several African countries. It is rich in antioxidants, which promote overall health.
The tart flavor of hibiscus tea makes it refreshing, and it is often consumed cold or hot.
Some studies suggest that hibiscus may help lower blood pressure and promote relaxation, making it a good choice before bedtime.
#4
Lemongrass tea: A soothing aroma
Lemongrass tea is prepared from the leaves of the lemongrass plant, which is widely grown across Africa.
The citrusy aroma of lemongrass has a calming effect on the mind and body.
This herbal infusion may help reduce stress levels with its mild sedative properties.
It can be an ideal choice for those looking for natural ways to improve their sleep quality.
#5
Valerian root tea: A natural sedative
Valerian root tea has been used as a natural sedative for centuries, including in some parts of Africa.
Valerian root is known for its ability to improve sleep by increasing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, a neurotransmitter that calms nerve activity.
This makes valerian root tea an effective option for those struggling with insomnia or restlessness at night.